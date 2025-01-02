North Shields 800th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I would like to wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year and also wish North Shields a happy 800th anniversary.

By 1225 shiels – fishermen’s huts – were built along the banks of the Tyne which began the township which we know as North Shields. Just over a year ago our Mayor Norma Redfearn asked me to chair a group to plan celebrations for an 800th anniversary. We brought together people and groups from across our local community, each one representing part of the wider community of North Shields. Fishermen’s representatives were amongst the first to join, along with local churches and voluntary organisations. Schools involvement will be crucial. The business community was asked to be part of the plans not just because they are an important part of the North Shields story but because we hope visitors and residents will spend time and money with local businesses throughout the year.

Many of the celebrations will be new, some existing events will be badged and some previous events like the blessing of the fleet will return. It will inevitably be a celebration of our history, the story of who we currently are but also showcase the future potential of our area. It coincides with the regeneration which is underway. The regeneration and the celebrations will no doubt attract their critics but that cannot thwart the ambition we have for our area.

I look forward to a year of celebration and look forward to joining in the events throughout 2025 as we aim to once again show our pride in North Shields.