North Northumberland MP David Smith reflects on his first year in office

One year ago, in the wee hours of July 5, I became the new Labour MP for North Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new constituency, a first for Labour representation in this area, and a huge personal moment.

I felt such gratitude for everyone who campaigned with me, and mentally thanked every single person who chose me to represent their communities.

About thirty seconds later the hard work began!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Smith MP.

I knew coming into this, after many hours of talking to people on their doorsteps, that this would be the toughest job of my life.

People were sick and tired of political neglect showing up in their everyday lives as poor SEND provision, high energy bills and forgotten rural communities.

Any reader will know I’ve stuck to my priorities on our big issues: progress on the Berwick Academy rebuild, making the A1 safer and urging the supermarkets to give farmers a fair deal.

But there has been so much more happening in the constituency. I have met with more than 400 local groups to learn about their excellent work and what they need from me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My team and I have resolved more than 8,600 constituency cases: from helping people get correct pension payments, to supporting families at risk of homelessness.

Nationally, I’m proud to represent a government that wants to govern. That means dealing with the tough stuff: like winter fuel payments and welfare reform.

I’ve seen a grown-up government on these issues, ready to listen, change and learn as evidence emerges. I’m reminded of the expression: “Easy decisions, hard life; hard decisions, easy life.”

And of course there’s been heartbreak. The passing of the Assisted Dying Bill was the hardest moment yet. I felt we failed as MPs to make the legislation people deserve. I want laws that are robust enough to work for all of us, not just those with the loudest voices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes constituents let me know they are angry that I have not represented their personal views. But I see it as my job to look at what’s best for our communities as a whole.

We’ve had too many years of people having to fight for themselves and think only as individuals. I want to encourage us all to see the big picture and think long-term.

I approach the next year with hope and energy. And with thanks to all who continue to support me and my team.

In a week’s time I’ll be presenting my strategy as Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, a strategy which will feed into UK foreign policy. Again, that’s about making sure that fairness and justice is for all, not just a chosen few.