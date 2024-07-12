My first 9 months in my new post-graduate role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland's Olivia Hodgson joined H&H Land & Estates as a Rural Assistant in October 2023, three months after graduating with a BSc Hons degree in Agriculture from Newcastle University.

A few months into her first job Olivia has thrown herself into her role, and is forging her future as an integral member of the H&H Land & Estates team, based in the North East and Yorkshire offices. Here, she discusses her role on the first rung of her career ladder.

“Because I grew up on a mixed farm near Alnwick in North Northumberland, I have a natural interest in agricultural matters and a love of the countryside that helps me understand what our clients need from us.

H&H Land & Estates have given me opportunities to work on a wide variety of jobs, ranging from valuations of different types of land, farms and properties, to advising on every aspect of land management from Countryside Stewardship grants and Sustainable Farming Incentive applications to solar farm options.

I am supporting colleagues in the management of land in conjunction withmajor housing developers, using mapping software to create plans for sites, dealing with compensation claims, doing farm viewings, and supporting clients with other agricultural matters.

Using different mapping software has been a great way to learn how to use the latest technology in my day-to-day work. In addition, working with colleagues in other offices across the company has brought me into contact with people who specialise in specific areas, such as environment and conservation. I think this is a great way to broaden my knowledge and would encourage anyone starting out in their career to use colleagues’ individual areas of expertise to their benefit.

One of my key roles has been to support farmers with their SFI applications. Coming from a farming background, I find it very rewarding to prepare and submit an application for the client, knowing everything is right for them and their farming operations, and that the money will benefit them going forward for the three-year agreement. As the SFI options expand into the 2024 offer, I am now educating myself on the new changes and identifying how best to support clients when the offer opens mid-July this year.

I am enjoying my working life with H&H Land & Estates. Every day is different to the last, and I like going out and about, visiting farms and development sites, meeting different people and seeing how they operate.

Currently, I’m shadowing a colleague as we progress with the sale of a small farm with development potential north of Newcastle, this has been an insightful first experience.

In September, I begin a RICS accredited Master’s degree at Harper Adams University which will go hand-in-hand with the completion of my RICS Assessment of Professional Competence (APC); this will allow me to make a bigger contribution to the company and our clients in the future.

During the last six months I have expanded my network of contacts, built relationships, and experienced a wide introduction to the different specialist facets of work within the rural sector. This has been interesting, and I know that it has given me a great foundation to further my career in this field.

The team at H&H Land & Estates have been supportive and welcoming, and staff socials have been a fun way to get to know my colleagues better!”