Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

We rightly started with a tribute to the late Queen and the national anthem before proceeding with outlining our case to the British people.

The consensus was that we had a good conference and our leader Keir Starmer explained well the need for a fairer and greener future.

Fairness is what we always seek and we certainly wouldn’t give tax cuts to the already wealthy. It’s just not right that millionaires will gain £55,000 a year or more than twice the average wage. The wealthy and the energy companies should pay their fair whack.

Greening the economy achieves several goals at the same time. It helps reduce our reliance on Russian energy which is being used to blackmail us.

It reduces our energy bills. It creates quality jobs. And it helps tackle climate change, which is wreaking havoc across the world.

We fully support the current government in supplying arms and are all relieved that the brave Ukrainians are pushing back the occupying forces.

It may take time to do this but Russian defeat is vital for all our futures. If they are not vanquished they will keep grabbing territory and destabilising our democracies.

Many commentators can see Keir Starmer making it to Downing Street in a year or two. But I’m certainly not complacent or counting my chickens just yet. You’ll be the judge of our progress.

