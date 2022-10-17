The owners of Lilburn Tower are opening up their home for a two-day festive fair.

That also underpins the tragicomedy called Liz in Blunderland.

Before the sacking of her Chancellor and close collaborator, Kwasi Kwarteng (off with his head), Truss denied there would be public spending cuts to fund tax reductions.

She probably meant that inflation would effectively cut spending.

Expect further such ruses.

Truss lost the confidence of international investors. This increases the cost of borrowing as we are seen as a riskier proposition, and that adds billions in debt interest payments to public spending.

Budgets come and go. Tax cuts are in and out. Chancellors are expendable. All this chaos makes our country a laughing stock.

You will understandably expect me to criticise this but I have been studying the glum-faced and deeply worried Conservative MPs in the Commons.

I know they are watching it all very carefully and are also spooked.

Many are wondering if they will have a job after the next election if they don’t replace Truss very quickly.

In the end, though, Humpty Dumpty fell off the wall and “All the King’s Horses and all the King's men couldn't put Humpty together again."

The clear out at the Treasury may be the beginning of the end for the Queen of Blunderland.