MP Mary Glindon column: The importance of safe and responsible betting

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

As ever, it’s best done in moderation in case we go to the dogs, so to speak.

We’ve all read or know the stories of those who become dangerously addicted and go on to lose their minds, their jobs, their homes, even their families.

Parts of the gambling industry were once happy to coin in the profits through fixed odds betting terminals that were rightly described as the crack cocaine of gambling.

So it was good to be invited to see the amusement games shop on the High Street in Wallsend.

They told me that they stand for safe and responsible gaming. It’s only for adults, no alcohol is served or allowed, no loud music to get the pulses running, and bets are restricted to a maximum of £2, and in cash only. Credit and debit cards are common, but can tempt people into foolish betting.

Gambling is what many do although it’s not particularly my cup of tea. It’s always best that it is conducted safely.

There was another reason for visiting the centre. As a public representative, I need to see for myself the facilities on offer to my constituents.

I’m also interested in the future of the high street. It’s best it is varied and dynamic so that there is more footfall – people going to the high street for one thing and then exploring the other shops. This helps boost the livelihoods of shop owners and increases economic activity from which we all gain.