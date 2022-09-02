MP Mary Glindon column: Strikers' managers must return to the negotiating table

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

The ever-increasing economic crises are the immediate result of Russia exploiting energy exports and the longer-term consequences of 12 years of Conservative mismanagement.

With the UK facing the deepest cost-of-living crisis in a generation, many find their pay packets no longer cover basic needs.

Inflation is skyrocketing, economic growth is puny, and the cost of basic necessities is soaring.

This means record falls in real pay. Yet, in some cases, top executive pay continues to rise.

One of the consequences is strikes in several sectors.

As a trade unionist, I clearly support the right to withdraw labour as a last resort.

Royal Mail management should return to the negotiating table to ensure a fair pay settlement and secure the long-term health of Royal Mail.

I recently pressed Royal Mail managers to do that and keep the commitment to no compulsory redundancies.

BT and Openreach workers kept Britain going during the pandemic.

Businesses and customers need a full-fibre broadband rollout which, in turn, needs the skill and dedication of the BT workforce.

BT should negotiate with the CWU union to try to resolve the dispute. Conservative ministers should do their own jobs and step in.

Likewise, journalists working for Reach are crucial to our democracy and deserve fair recognition for their work. Reach should also negotiate with unions to try to resolve the dispute.