MP Mary Glindon column: Our beloved Queen gave us so much

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

At least that means that, in what were sadly to be Her Majesty’s last days and months, she enjoyed a massive outpouring of admiration, affection, and gratitude that we witnessed at the many events across the country to celebrate her 70 glorious years on the throne.

We took part in many jubilee celebrations in my constituency of North Tyneside, where we have always given the Queen and the royal family the warmest of welcomes, whenever they visit.

The earliest visit I can recall was in 1967, when the Queen came to open the then new Tyne Tunnel.

It was a school day, but one boy in my class lived near the tunnel and was given half a day off to join his family in the crowds welcoming the Queen. I was in awe of that and a bit envious, I must admit.

Little did I know that, 45 years later, I would be welcoming the Queen as the MP, joining the crowds, including schoolchildren, when the Queen made her last visit to North Tyneside to open Tyne Tunnel 2.

I, my family and all my constituents have a great fondness for the Queen. During her reign she gave us so much – much hope, much pride, much inspiration, and much joy.

I send my heartfelt condolences to King Charles III and all the Royal Family as they mourn such a personal loss.