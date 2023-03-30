MP Mary Glindon column: Losing a child is a fear which haunts all parents

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Unfortunately, the public purse only covers the funeral costs from 24 weeks to 18 years.

Their parents were able and willing to help with the costs, but Lee and Sarah were appalled at this arbitrary restriction.

They say that the trauma of finding there was no heartbeat, then giving birth was bad enough without then being excluded for administrative reasons.

As it happens, the funeral directors then told them they didn’t have to pay for the funeral after all. A council worker in its bereavement department pointed out that the cost would be covered by the council.

Well done to the lady in question. But Lee and Sarah rightly argue that it begs the question why some are charged and some are not.

The parents are now trying to highlight this and the wider issue by supporting the Aching Arms Charity that supported them.

The charity says that around 3,000 babies are stillborn each year and thousands more parents experience early and late miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, termination for medical reasons, neonatal death and loss through separation from their baby.

The charity offers support to parents after their loss and gives comfort bears to hospitals and hospices for midwives and nurses to offer to bereaved parents.

They work with over 170 hospitals and an increasing number of hospices, support groups and funeral directors. They also send bears to families who request one.

The small grassroots charity has seen demand for its service double in the last 12 months and it donated 5,000 bears to bereaved families last year.

