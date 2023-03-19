Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

More than 650,000 people died in the UK in 2021, and for every death about nine people are affected by bereavement. That’s about a thousand people in North Tyneside. People like me, as it happens.

Sue Ryder, the palliative, neurological and bereavement care charity, recently organised a very moving ‘Empty Chair’ exhibit in the Commons as part of its Grief Kind campaign, to build awareness of bereavement and grief, and to highlight how we can better support one another.

Each empty chair around a dining table was a visual representation of someone who has died, and was surrounded with items that mattered to them.

Once convivial mealtimes suddenly signify loss and loneliness. Their research shows that 72% of grieving people skip meals because they don’t like eating alone.

45% of people agreed that cooking for one didn’t seem worth it, and 41% found that they ate less healthy meals following the death of a close one.

Many would find it helpful if people invited them over for dinner. Be Grief Kind if you can.

It can increase levels of oxytocin, which creates a sense of belonging and safety, making the bereaved feel less alone.

And their research also revealed that 70% of people who have experienced a close bereavement say they could not access the support they would have liked.

Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult time of their lives. For almost 70 years their doctors, nurses and carers have given people the compassion and expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can.