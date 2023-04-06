MP Alan Campbell column: Time to tackle NHS waiting lists

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.

Cancer remains one of the biggest killers even if survival rates have improved.

There are exciting new developments, including new blood tests to detect cancer cells and help reduce unnecessary chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another campaign highlights the importance of early diagnosis of brain cancer which would be helped if GPs could directly refer patients for MRI scans.

But at the heart of the NHS’s problems is a shortage of doctors, nurses and specialists like radiologists.

More than a decade of government mismanagement of the NHS has meant a depleted workforce and waiting lists of more than 7 million cases.

Difficulty getting a GP appointment, the disaster which is dentistry, longer ambulance waits and the slashing of money promised for the reform of social care are all symptoms of an NHS in crisis. It means millions left waiting in pain and fear and thousands of lost working days. The NHS needs more doctors – but the gGovernment has cut the number of medical school places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all want to see services provided locally but politicians calling for specialist services at every hospital are being at least disingenuous about workforce shortages.