Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.

The Alzheimer’s Society estimates that there are 3,110 people across North Tyneside suffering from the disease, and that those figures are likely to rise by 25% by the end of this decade.

It’s not just elderly people who are affected by dementia, and of course the impact of diagnosis is also tough on family and friends.

Diagnosis can be overwhelming and Age UK has produced some excellent help for people living with dementia. They include accessing financial support, care options going forward and information on local support groups.

They can also advise on making homes more user friendly for people living with dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alzheimer’s is worrying at the best of times and these are looking increasingly like the worst of times, with households struggling to pay their energy bills.

Rising bills are also impacting on support groups, charities and organisations, all of whom do not qualify for any of the support available to domestic customers.

Many charities are already feeling the pinch as donations fall. The economic outlook may be bleak but if the Government got back to governing there are some actions, they could take to help starting with freezing energy bills paid for with a windfall tax and giving the NHS the investment needed.

Tackling dementia is a long-term problem needing ongoing research. Seven in 10 people say they would take part in research, but they don’t know how to.