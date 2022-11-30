Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.

There are 5.6 million small businesses in the UK employing 16 million people, making them the cornerstone of local communities.

Shopping local isn’t just a gesture – it’s estimated that small business Saturday generates an extra £1 billion for small businesses as people shop locally in person or online.

Small businesses have faced a tough time in recent years.

Twelve years of low economic growth and the challenge from Covid have left many small businesses struggling.

Yet these are amongst the most innovative of businesses – as small business owners know if you don’t innovate you don’t survive.

Small businesses have been at the heart of local regeneration and are key players and employers on our local high streets.

Small Business Saturday is a great idea but small businesses need support all year round.

There are things which government can and ought to be doing. Business rates need to be cut and eventually scrapped. Fair tax for online giant companies would help pay for that.

Instead of being at the back of the queue for government contracts, small businesses should get a fair deal.