MP Alan Campbell column: 'I'm optimistic about 2023'
Three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors of the Exchequer and five Education Secretaries might sound like part of the 12 Days of Christmas, but actually it’s the story of the last 12 months in politics.
It began with the video of Downing Street Press Secretary Allegra Stratton struggling to explain what became known as ‘Partygate’.
For a country emerging from Covid and worried by the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, economic instability has merged with political instability in a cost of living and labour relations crisis. No wonder there’s a desire to get to Christmas for some respite.
Politics will of course return in the New Year to the same issues, with the government’s primary aim to avoid a General Election. There are difficult choices ahead.
The government is urging local council’s to increase council tax by 5% to maintain services and the police precept may rise to safeguard police numbers. And when the bills arrive, the government will hope the blame
will be placed on local decision makers and that the government may avoid culpability.
2023 will not be easy, but it is possible to work towards a fairer economy and reform and sensible investment in our public services – and in that lies optimism.
Next week may see the shortest and darkest day of the year, but we know from then on brighter days will come and with that, comes hope.
In the meantime, please be kind to our hardworking shop workers and those working in our emergency services over the holidays.
And please have a happy, restful Christmas.