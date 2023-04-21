MP Alan Campbell column: Government needs to clean up its act

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.

Then an active government, in a confident nation, built a sewage infrastructure, much of which survives today.

But if you are waiting for similar from the current government, don’t hold your breath.

A recent report showed that last year raw sewage was discharged into England’s rivers and coast every three minutes and according to Surfers Against Sewage, thid means there are 83 beaches which people should avoid.

Water companies blame all sorts of causes including recent rain – as if our country has been a stranger to heavy rain. In fact, weak regulation has allowed some companies to discharge sewage directly into bathing and fishing waters, preferring to risk fines rather than lose profits.

Our recently regenerated coast is a huge attraction for visitors and when they come, businesses flourish.

But fresh air, clean beaches and safe waters are also a great attraction for those of us fortunate to live here.

Urgent action is needed around the country and that needs the Environment Agency, facing government cuts, to take a tough line on regulation. We should enforce mandatory monitoring of outlets, cut discharges and hold water bosses to account through sanctions and fines, without making customers pay.

The government’s Environment Bill could have sorted this but their MPs were whipped to stop tougher legislation.