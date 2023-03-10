MP Alan Campbell column: Don't lose your right to vote

You now need photo ID in order to vote in elections.

These elections are significant because of the big number of seats being contested, but also because they may also be the last local elections before the next General Election.

The elections are exclusively English, with no elections in Wales or Scotland or even in London.

Commentators and parties will pour over the results to see what they show.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.

The Conservatives will be interested in whether Labour’s big poll lead is real, and will be hoping to see the wheels coming off the Labour Bus.

Labour will be hoping for confirmation that they are on the road to government and that after three years of turmoil and 13 years of Conservative government, the Conservative brand is trashed.

And the Lib Dems, Greens and Independents will be looking to advance their particular causes.

But this year there’s a possible an aggravating factor.

For the first time voters will be required to produce photo ID to prevent voter fraud, which our electoral system is virtually free of and for which we already have strong laws.

The government’s critics argue that it’s about supressing turnout, which would help them and harm their opponents.Whichever party you vote for, the best and easiest way to secure your vote and make your voice is heard is to apply for a postal vote and avoid the need for photo ID.You can download a postal vote form online at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote

