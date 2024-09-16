MORPATHIA – Who in Morpeth paid the Lay Subsidy?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lay Subsidy of 1295 was a tax on moveable goods, i.e. personal property, to pay for Edward I’s invasion of Scotland in 1296.

Under it, you were assessed on your wealth at Michaelmas, 29 September 1295, though the assessment and collection took place in 1296.

Each county had two commissioners responsible both for the assessments – not actually making them, but checking them for completeness and correctness – and for paying the money into the exchequer.

The first half had to be paid into the exchequer at about the Feast of the Purification – February 2nd, also called Candlemas – and the second around the time of Pentecost, i.e. Whit Sunday, which can fall on any date between May 10th and June 13th.

People in major towns were taxed on luxury goods, like this mazer cup.

We have no schedules of people’s goods in Morpeth, or anywhere in Northumberland, only the value of their goods and the tax due, but a few schedules have survived for other places and other subsidies. James Willard, the American author of a standard work on medieval personal taxes, gives the following example of a rural assessment:

“Matilda de Nortone has four quarters of wheat valued at sixteen shillings, each quarter worth four shillings; four quarters of oats valued at ten shillings, each quarter worth two shillings and sixpence; two affers (heifers? i.e. young cows) worth eight shillings; one cow worth five shillings; two pigs worth three shillings.”

In 1295 Edward de Berneholte, a coal merchant of Colchester, had,

“Thirty quarters of sea coal, at sixpence a quarter; twelve and one half quarters of salt, at five shillings a quarter; iron valued at twenty-five shillings; two cups of silver valued at twelve shillings; a cup of mazer, value three shillings; a brass cauldron, value two shillings and sixpence; and four silver spoons, at tenpence a spoon.”

People outside the main towns were taxed on cattle.

The term “quarter” was obviously well understood – but was it a quarter of a hundredweight or of a ton? Wikipedia says that in 1215 Magna Carta established the London quarter of eight bushels as a national standard, so I assume we are talking about quarters of a ton.

Matilda was assessed only on corn and animals, and was worth £2 2s 0d.

Edward in contrast, at £6 3s 4d, was clearly a merchant of some standing. Interestingly, his most valuable possession was just over three tons of salt, worth £3 2s 6d, while his 7½ tons of sea-coal, which almost certainly came by sea from the Tyne, were worth only 15/-.

Willard raised many questions that he couldn’t answer. Observing, for instance, that the amount of grain assessed, whether in town or country, was never enough to last a household through the winter, and relying also on evidence from Magna Carta, he concluded that only corn held for sale was assessed, not what was needed for home consumption or for seed corn.

and pigs, like this Tamworth sow.

In the case of Morpeth, we too run into questions we can’t answer. It was a baronial borough not a royal one. Like others such, it was taxed at the country rate of one eleventh, not the city and town rate of one seventh.

But were the inhabitants assessed only on corn and cattle, as in the rural areas, or were they also assessed on things like silver cups and spoons, brass pots and basins, table cloths, napkins, etc., like the inhabitants of major towns?

We just don’t know. All we have is the value of goods assessed, not what they actually were.

Morpeth had its own jury, separate from that for the surrounding ward of Between Wansbeck and Coquet. These twelve had to truly assess their neighbours’ wealth, and, naturally, the roll lists their own wealth:

and on corn held for sale.

Roger the fisherman £2 18s 8d John the forester £1 19s 8d Patrick of the Booth £1 9s 8d Richard son of Adam 18s 4d Master Walter the clerk 19s 0d Richard the glover £4 15s 0d Richard of the Hall 19s 10d William of Roxburgh 12s 6d Richard the smith £3 2s 0d Ralph Cullyng £3 11s 4d Robert son of Peter £1 13s 5½d Robert Stute £1 13s 8d

Total, £24 13s 1½d. Tax due, £2 4s 10d.

The ordinary taxpayers were:

Reginald the forester 17s 8d Robert the fuller 11s 2d Robert of Hepscot 17s 0d Robert son of Aldred 11s 4d Adam of Buston 17s 8d Robert the cobbler 11s 0d Agnes Crampe £1 1s 6d William the weaver 11s 3d John Halver 13s 0d William of Newburn £1 2s 6d John Sture 18s 2d Alexander the cobbler 14s 2d Robert of Alnwick 11s 4d William Palmer 16s 0d Richard of Gilling £1 2s 4d Thomas Boule 12s 7d John Pantill £1 13s 0d Ralph of the Booth £2 9s 6d Alan of the Garden £1 6s 8d Robert the salter 17s 2d Master Adam the clerk £2 4s 0d Thomas of Coniscliffe £1 4s 6d Adam the forester £2 4s 8d

Total, £23 1s 10d. Tax due, £2 1s 11¾d.

I make the total £24 8s 2d. Constance Fraser, who edited the roll for the Society of Antiquaries, worked from a typed transcript which she collated with the original. I assume that the figures would have been in Roman numerals. If so, the £23 1s 10d would appear as something like £xxiiiis xd, but whether the difference is due to a bad figure or to some unexplained adjustment, we simply don’t know. The tax of £2 1s 11¾d, however, is as close as you can get one eleventh of £23 1s 10d.

Alnwick was wealthier than Morpeth.

Accepting the figures as they are, the poorest and richest taxable residents of Morpeth were:

Poorest Richest Overall average Jurors 12s 6d £4 15s 0d £2 1s 8d Other tax payers 11s 0d £2 9s 6d £1 0s 10d

As you can see, the average ordinary taxpayer was worth exactly half as much as the average juror. But four jurors, a third of their number, were worth less than a pound, so people of the poorer sort were represented on it.

Compared with Alnwick, however, Morpeth was relatively poor. There, the average of the 49 tax payers (including the jury) was just under £2 2s. Three of the burgesses were assessed at five pounds or more, while the richest, John the locksmith, was worth no less than £11 14s 6d – no contest!

Returning to Morpeth, Robert the cobbler, assessed at 11/-, is especially interesting. Although there was a general rule that no one worth less than 40d was taxed, every subsidy had its own minimum. In 1295 and 1296 it was 11/- in the rural areas but 7/- in the towns.

So here again, it was the rural rule that applied. No one in Morpeth was assessed at any lower figure, and the same was true of Alnwick – though in both towns there must have been many who would have been assessed if the 7/- rule had applied.

Contrast this with Newcastle, Corbridge and Bamburgh, where there were many people worth 7/- or not much more.

To conclude, while it looks as if the people of Morpeth were assed only on their corn and cattle, not on their household treasures, the case of John, the locksmith of Alnwick, does leave one wondering.

Photograph of Tamworth sow by Caroline Ford, and of mazer by V&A Museum, used under CCL. Books about Morpeth by Roger Hawkins are available on Amazon and at Newgate News, the Old Herald Office and The Dragon in the Clock Tower Bookshop.