I hope you had an enjoyable Christmas with your family and loved ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

2024 is upon us and while mindful that many residents are still feeling the bite of cost-of-living issues, I want to share a positive outlook as I personally and Alnwick Town Council step into the new year.

I will continue to visit as many places and people as possible to raise the profile of local charities, community groups and organisations in Alnwick. Our town is lucky to have so many people working selflessly to help others and make lives a bit brighter and a bit better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks I visited a few of these groups in my role as Mayor.

Mayor Geoff Watson

I attended a meeting of the multi-agency substance awareness group, a newly formed group who are working with the police and other organisations in the town to raise awareness of substance abuse in the area.

Together with Cllr Dianne Watson, I accepted an invitation to attend the opening of the new exhibition at the Bailiffgate Museum. The exhibition features the work of the artist Eta Ingham Lawrie whose stunning fabric art has a growing following throughout the UK.

Alnwick’s Remembrance commemorations in November made me so proud. It was encouraging to see so many young people taking part in the ceremony, and I think that more people gather around the war memorial every year. Alnwick certainly will never forget…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our town is a wonderful place to celebrate the festive season. Yet again the Alnwick Christmas lights committee laid on a spectacular display for us all to enjoy. These volunteers will start work preparing next year’s display in March – what a dedicated group!

And there were more fantastic lights to see in the Alnwick Garden with their lights trail and at Lilidorei which is a wonderful delight for children of any age! The bad weather has given the Alnwick Garden team extra issues to deal with, but they are determined to give as many people as possible a fantastic experience.

I accepted an invitation to attend Abbeyfield Care Home where the Duchess of Northumberland presented staff with long service awards.

I met with the enthusiastic staff at the new Poundstretcher shop, and I was pleased to see the store had arranged a trolley dash for Alnwick Food Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of the festive season for me was the Mayor’s Carol Service at St Michael’s Church. The Bridge Singers, pupils of St Paul’s RC Primary School and Viktoriia Rekun were all in good voice, and it was a delight to listen to them.

Looking ahead to 2024, I attended a meeting of the Alnwick Spring Show which is planned for 20 th April and I’m looking forward to the second Story Fest which is on from 16-18th February – put the dates in your diary now!

Alnwick Town Council are busy working on a major refresh of the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan. This is an important document which will be consulted for future town development.

We want to build on the blooming success of 2023. The Alnwick in Bloom and Alnwick Town Council teams were delighted to hear Alnwick declared ‘Best Town’ by the Northumbria In Bloom judges who also awarded Alnwick nine Gold Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This success was followed by the town’s first ever entry in Britain in Bloom where they were selected to represent Northumberland.

The hard work paid off when Alnwick was awarded a gold medal – how amazing is that! And I know the Bloom volunteers are already planning next year’s displays – I wish them continued success.

My New Year’s resolution – and that of the Alnwick Town Council – is to continue to do our best to serve the residents of our wonderful town.

My wife, fellow Town Councillor Dianne, and I, wish you all a very happy, healthy and peaceful New Year.

Geoff Watson,