Mary Glindon MP: Why the US election matters to us.

The Democrats’ Convention in Chicago, which I know well from visiting my daughter there, could have a major impact on global politics.

Their new candidate, Vice President Karmala Harris has been enthusiastically endorsed in what is known as the Windy City.

There are many weeks to go but the unity of her party behind her may give the former Prosecutor the edge to triumph over the convicted felon Donald Trump.

I don’t expect the UK government to be anything less than neutral in this election for diplomatic reasons but I can be more forthright.

Mary Glindon is the Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend.

A Trump victory could blow cold winds over the UK and Europe. It seems highly likely that he would force Ukraine into accepting being dominated by Russia.

This would boost Putin’s plans to menace and dominate all his neighbours. Trump could also even leave our main defensive organisation, NATO or at least render it less credible.

All that would mean we’d have to further increase our defence spending.

Trump also represents a clear and present danger to the health of American democracy. He doesn’t accept that he lost the last election and has contempt for democratic norms.

I am hoping that Karmala Harris romps home in November for these reasons. The world faces enough dangerous issues without this windy blowhard from the west.

