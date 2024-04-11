Mary Glindon MP: Why I back the Cass Report on gender services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major report compiled over four years by Hilary Cass, a former President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, has found that many such children and young people have been given unproven treatments such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones although there is remarkably weak evidence that they benefit health and may even harm it.

Cass doesn’t dismiss the validity of trans identities or challenge people’s right to transition.

Cass says the increase is due to a complex interplay between biological, psychological, and social factors. Each child is different and requires individualised care and treatment through a holistic assessment of their needs. For most young people, a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage gender-related distress and any medical pathway also requires addressing wider mental health and/or psychosocially challenging problems.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

I support Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, who says that children’s healthcare should always be led by evidence and children’s welfare, free from culture wars. Clinicians and parents alike want the best for children at this crucial developmental stage. This report provides an evidence-led framework to deliver that.

On a separate note, and however you wish to vote, there are local elections on 2 May. It’s still not too late to register to vote or get a postal vote in case you’re unable to vote in person.

Deadlines are 16 and 17 April respectively.