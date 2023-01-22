Mary Glindon MP: We need fair funding for levelling up

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Millions have gone to town centre regeneration in the Prime Minister’s patch in North Yorkshire, one of the wealthiest in the country. The South East will receive nearly twice as much as the North East.

It’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that ministers have been more generous to areas with Conservative MPs, but the overall funding amounts to crumbs off the table anyway.

North Tyneside Council is understandably disappointed by the rejection of its bid for funds for Wallsend and North Shields Fish Quay, which would have supported some of our most deprived communities.

I share its fear that non-funding could endanger the future of the North Shields Ferry. The ferry landing is declining and needs funding by 2025 to keep the link between North Shields and South Shields.

The council won’t give up and is seeking other opportunities in partnership with Nexus.

I also strongly support the council’s ambition in Wallsend to create a town our residents and businesses are proud of and that visitors want to enjoy.

The council is making a bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund to maximise the potential of the Roman fort and museum, Segedunum as a tourist attraction.

The government promises feedback on unsuccessful applications.

