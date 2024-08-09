Mary Glindon MP: Upholding law and order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After the terrible heartbreaks and widespread fears we have felt in the past fortnight, I’m cautiously optimistic that the worst is behind us. Many of us worried that far right rioters would torch a building and murder people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m furious that the young children cruelly killed in Southport were cynically exploited by manipulators inciting violence with false information. Supposedly respectable politicians piggybacked such deceit by falsely posing seemingly innocent questions that ignored the truth in order to ramp up tensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also hope that we better understand that social media can be an open sewer. I’d be astonished if Russian hackers weren’t ramping this up to put us at each other’s throats.

I think that the anticipated night of arson attacks and violence earlier this week didn’t materialise because the government swiftly helped the police and judicial authorities to hold firm.

Mary Glindon is the Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend.

Those who have or would attack the police and property have received a loud and clear message. This is that participating in such riots could land them in jail pretty quick for a long time. And that a criminal conviction could lumber them and their families for life. Several idiots have already been sent down and many more will follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vital principle is that democracy and debate are never conducted with bricks and arson. My profound thanks are to the police and I pay tribute to community spirited people who showed the far right have little or no popular support.

We’ve rightly had to spend time and money restoring law and order. Now we can return to righting the conditions exploited by the far right.

My priority is to encourage and support government action to revive the North East and attract investment to boost quality jobs. I hope you all have a peaceful break in August.

Mary Glindon is Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend