Mary Glindon MP. Unity to save Ukraine

The recent high-wire and hectic international summits with President Trump have caused worry, relief, and cautious optimism in equal measure so far.

The red carpet treatment given the Russian dictator in Alaska was cringe-worthy but forced the Europeans to rush to help Ukraine at the following week’s summit in Washington DC.

Many feared that the summit with President Zelensky could turn into another humiliation of the brave Ukrainian leader.

Keir Starmer and our key European allies rightly decided to prevent that happening with success. The productive meeting with Zelensky preceded a wider summit with Starmer and other European leaders.

The American administration seems to have rowed back from a hard-line position of blaming the victim. This has turned up the heat on the brutal aggressor Putin to stop his unjustified war.

The stage is now set for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky and a possible trilateral meeting between them and Trump.

The goal is a comprehensive settlement on the best possible terms. The alliance between Europe and America could protect Ukraine from further Russian aggression.

Deals with Putin aren’t worth the paper they are written on unless they are backed up by deterrence. Russia’s willingness to destabilise democracies through cyberwarfare and sabotage are continuing menaces to their neighbours and to the UK.

The UK and Europe must step up to the plate to preserve our security. Our government is rightly increasing our defence and deterrence as well as robust diplomacy. The immediate priority is to save Ukraine and deter Russia in our national interests.

There will be many more twists and turns but we must show determination and unity in these tough times.