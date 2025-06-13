Mary Glindon MP. the local and national impact of the spending review
I know how figures in the billions don’t mean much by themselves and turn into a technical picture.
The Chancellor rightly said that the purpose of this review is to ensure that renewal is felt in people’s everyday lives, in their jobs, and on their high streets.
So let me give a few examples of what all that means in real life, nationally and locally.
92% of patients will start consultant-led treatment for non-urgent health conditions within
18 weeks of referral.
We will repair crumbling classrooms and rebuild over 500 schools.
We will help lay the foundations for the government to deliver 1.5 million homes this parliament.
The Warm Homes Plan will help cut bills by up to £600 for families across the country.
We will end the costly use of asylum hotels by clearing the asylum backlog and continuing to return those with no right to be here.
There will be 14,000 new prison places.
In my constituency, several million pounds will help clear up fly tipping and graffiti.
It is a symbol of long overdue investment in change for working people and for the places where we live.
None of it is easy but I know that the government will be judged by progress before the next election.