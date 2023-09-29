Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The School and Nursery Milk Alliance rightly argues that milk is vital for growing children. It contains the vitamins and minerals vital for good dental health, bone development, cognition and it also plays a key role in a healthy diet.

The benefits of milk make providing it to children essential, particularly given increasing rates of childhood dental decay, obesity, and hunger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraging children to drink milk regularly helps them to form healthy habits when they are young and leads to them making healthier choices throughout their lives. School and nursery milk is a source of safe and healthy nutrition regardless of their household income.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Many across England are already entitled to it through different schemes. The Nursery Milk Scheme entitles children under 5 years who attend approved day care facilities to receive a free third of a pint of milk each day.

Registered childminders and day care providers and others such bodies can find more information on how to register your setting for the scheme at www.nurserymilk.co.uk

All 5-11s in UK schools are also eligible to receive subsidised milk through the School Milk Subsidy Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medical Broadcaster, Dr Hilary Jones, who also speaks for the Alliance, adds that school milk is one of the best hydrating drinks for refuelling and supports their brain functions – including concentration, memory, and creativity, so they’re ready to learn again in the classroom. Amen to that. A daily glass of milk goes a long way.