Mary Glindon MP: The importance of milk to our children

This week marked World School Milk Day and allows me to sing its praises as well as highlight its importance to our children and their healthy development.
By Mary GlindonContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST
The School and Nursery Milk Alliance rightly argues that milk is vital for growing children. It contains the vitamins and minerals vital for good dental health, bone development, cognition and it also plays a key role in a healthy diet.

The benefits of milk make providing it to children essential, particularly given increasing rates of childhood dental decay, obesity, and hunger.

Encouraging children to drink milk regularly helps them to form healthy habits when they are young and leads to them making healthier choices throughout their lives. School and nursery milk is a source of safe and healthy nutrition regardless of their household income.

Many across England are already entitled to it through different schemes. The Nursery Milk Scheme entitles children under 5 years who attend approved day care facilities to receive a free third of a pint of milk each day.

Registered childminders and day care providers and others such bodies can find more information on how to register your setting for the scheme at www.nurserymilk.co.uk

All 5-11s in UK schools are also eligible to receive subsidised milk through the School Milk Subsidy Scheme.

Medical Broadcaster, Dr Hilary Jones, who also speaks for the Alliance, adds that school milk is one of the best hydrating drinks for refuelling and supports their brain functions – including concentration, memory, and creativity, so they’re ready to learn again in the classroom. Amen to that. A daily glass of milk goes a long way.

Mary Glindon is Labour MP for North Tyneside

