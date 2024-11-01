Mary Glindon MP. The Budget, much done, more to do

The Budget made advances in extra health and education spending as well as a higher National Living Wage. But budgets cannot simply decree change. That depends on other reforms such as better planning, further budgets, and spending reviews which can boost growth, jobs, and tax revenues.

In this dynamic situation, my job is to help safeguard existing jobs in the north-east and help to create new well-paid jobs for the people I represent.

One of the biggest sectors in our industrial base is through offshore oil and gas companies in the North Sea and their supply chains.

We must anchor them in the UK and avoid their being attracted overseas. In my constituency, the offshore sector added £2 million in gross value added and supported thousands of jobs. Overall, the sector contributed £416 million and more than 4,500 good jobs.

The Chancellor recognises that oil and gas are essential to our economy and for energy security for decades rather than relying on dearer imports that have a higher carbon footprint and do not yield taxes.

The delivery of net zero and energy transition is an exciting prospect but a successful home-grown energy transition can deliver the economic growth that the country needs.

The sector’s representative body, Offshore Energies UK, found the Budget encouraging but seeks changes that give companies and investors the confidence they need to invest here.

I will do what I can to help Ministers succeed and hold them to account. That also applies to industry commitments to support workers, deliver a fair transition, and provide retraining and working standards for all.

The potential is substantial. With the right investment environment, UK offshore energy companies could invest £200 billion in home-grown energy this decade alone with great benefits all round. Much done, more to do is my motto.