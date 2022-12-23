Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

From the ringside, I have seen Prime Ministers come and go three times during this most eventful year.

Each has tried different and contrasting strategies, but none of them cuts the mustard.

I have also seen the panic in the eyes of many Conservative MPs who are thinking of what they will do next. It is remarkable that many young Conservative MPs are throwing in the towel because they can see the writing on the wall.

Labour, on the other hand, is getting its act together. We are not counting our chickens and have to show that we have the right approach to righting the crises that have long simmered and been taken to boiling point in the last decade.

They have been worsened by external shocks such as Covid and the Russian attack on Ukraine, which must be defeated for all our sakes or they will wreak more havoc and destruction.

Another huge challenge is the worsening state of climate change, which already affects us and will do so more in quick time.

Any new Labour government will have a massive task of reconstruction.

I am reminded of the spirit of the post-war Labour Government in 1945. The cost and consequences of war were evidently worse than what we face now.

They rightly took decisive action to boost our national and international security. The NHS and Nato were the fruits of this.

We have to combine similar actions to protect our security at home and abroad in a decidedly dangerous world.

