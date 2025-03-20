Mary Glindon MP. Sport for all in Wallsend
The cutting-edge sports hub at St Peter’s Playing Fields brings
top-tier facilities to the centre of the North Tyneside community.
We heard that the hub will be a major boost for local football, rugby And community sports.
There’s a super-size, floodlit artificial grass pitch, changing rooms
(including one large enough for rugby teams, community and training rooms, and a kitchen. There’s handy parking and a new recreational area for dog walking.
The venue won substantial support from North Tyneside Council, the Football Foundation, Rugby Football League, and others.
It’s now going to be a valued feature in North Tyneside’s sports
infrastructure and will serve as the HQ for Northumberland FA and provide a clubhouse for Wallsend Rugby Club.
It will also act as a premier training ground for local football and
rugby teams, fostering health, fitness, and community engagement for years to come.
It’s been a long time coming but I hope you will like it and use it
for many years to come.
I’m sure it will become a major part of the lives of many thousands of people and also encourage those who may not have already taken up sport to consider doing so.
Robert Sullivan, the Chief Executive of the Football Foundation,
rightly told us that good quality playing facilities have a
transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an
important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities.
Newcastle United taking the cup may inspire many and this hub will help a great deal. Win-win all round indeed.
For more information visit www.northumberlandfa.com.