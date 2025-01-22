Mary Glindon MP. Overcoming the life expectancy gap
Life expectancy at birth is 78.1 years, which is 6.5 years shorter than the healthiest parts of the UK, and evidence shows that these health inequalities are getting worse.
The analysis was commissioned by Health Equals, a coalition of respected organisations including Mind, the British Red Cross, Citizens Advice, Shelter, Crisis, People’s Health Trust, and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
With Health Equals, I will be urging the Government to prioritise the essential building blocks of health such as warm and safe homes, stable jobs, clean air, neighbourhoods with green space, and social connections.
How long you live shouldn’t depend on where you reside but unfortunately this is all too often the case. I’m shocked, but not surprised, to hear that life expectancy in Newcastle Upon-Tyne East and Wallsend is amongst the lowest in the UK, and big differences in income, housing conditions, and air pollution are part of what leads to this.
This gap has developed over many years and was undoubtedly widened in the last decade of aggressive austerity and will take time to overcome. My starting point is that it doesn’t have to be this way. I have joined the Health Equals Parliamentary Champions Network of 65 MPs and overcoming the life expectancy gap is a major priority for me.