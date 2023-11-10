Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The end of four long years of the bloodshed of the First World War started at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month of November 1918.

Ten million soldiers and almost 7 million civilians were killed. The death toll includes about 900,000 British military personnel and 3 million soldiers and workers from across the Empire and Commonwealth - 1.27 million from India alone.

The separate Remembrance Day on Sunday remembers those and all those from the UK armed forces who have fallen in subsequent conflicts.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

These events are of greater historic significance to the North East, which has long been one of the biggest sources of military recruits.

Our service personnel are ready to serve if necessary in the defence of our country and our wider interests.

They have been helping train Ukrainian soldiers to liberate their country from Russian aggression and brutality. The success of Ukraine will also make our country safer and show we will not be blackmailed by Putin.

The vital struggle has been obscured of late by the horrific conflict in the Middle East but should not be forgotten.

I have long paid my respects to the military community by supporting efforts to help those who have experienced so much and some who have been traumatised when they transition from the services to civvy street. That is a vital part of how society should repay the debt for their service and sacrifice.

Remembrance Day is an opportunity for all to pay our respects to the fallen and the injured as well as to thank those who are there for us all if the worst ever happens. Great care must be taken by organisers of other events to maximise respect for their sacrifices and crucial role.