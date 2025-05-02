Mary Glindon MP. Learning lessons from the elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My party won in North Tyneside by a smaller majority but a victory is a victory. We lost the by-election in Runcorn by only 6 votes. But we have not been knocked for six and it is some years before the next national election.

But all elections count and it’s vital that the voices of voters are listened to respectfully.

Any party seeking power at a local or national level has to level with the voters.

Love for Labour would be lost if we promised impossible miracles. The government’s margin for change is inevitably impacted by the inheritance of the last chaotic series of Conservative governments.

And that has been worsened by a grave international situation where Putin’s war against Ukraine and the West means we must lift defence spending. And where President Trump’s tariffs are punishing car manufacturers and are tipping the global economy into recession.

Yet we are making positive changes. NHS waiting lists are dropping every month. We are reforming the asylum system and deporting people who have no right to be here. We are taking action to increase workplace rights and the dignity of working people.

At a local level, the new North Tyneside Mayor, Karen Clark is promising to focus on jobs, homes, and the young.

Karen rightly advocates expanding skills provision and increased opportunities for our young people. She also wants to retain our libraries, leisure centres, and continue to make North Tyneside one of the best places to live, work, and visit.

Come the next election in North Tyneside and the general election by 2029, Labour can be judged on what it has promised and achieved.

Nigel Farage’s party has done well so far with a fantasy populist platform. He and his party will also be judged by their irresponsible rhetoric and impossible promises that don’t add up.

No one likes losing votes but for me the lesson is that Labour keeps delivering practical and principled policies.