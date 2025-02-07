Mary Glindon MP. Keep calm and carry on at home and abroad.

President Trump has only been in office for about three weeks but it just feels much longer.

He has bombarded the American people and the wider world with a flurry of announcements, actions, and aspirations.

Some will spark others to bargain. Some will be discarded. Some will be moderated. Some will get through as planned.

We cannot ignore any American President but we don’t have to be baited into breathless responses every time we hear something we don’t like.

The government is right to refuse to shout loudly but instead advocate our positions through careful language and diplomatic channels.

We think a two state solution is best for Israelis and Palestinians to live alongside each other. We can improve relations with our close neighbours and also improve our relations with our other major trading and security partner in America.

We also have to recognise that for many decades American people have thought that we British and Europeans have not been pulling our weight on defence and America has shouldered too much of the burden. We’re going to have to increase our defence spending.

This is made more necessary by the need to make sure Ukraine is not defeated as that would be morally wrong for our allies and would encourage Russian aggression elsewhere. Those on the far left or far right who seem to have a soft spot for Putin are not doing anyone any favours.

Global and domestic politics are operating at supersonic speeds today. We have to keep our heads when so many are losing theirs. Keep calm and carry on, indeed.