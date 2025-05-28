Mary Glindon MP. How vaping still helps stub our cigarettes

As the Chair of the Responsible Vaping all-party parliamentary group, I have long argued that vaping is better than smoking and a means of escaping the addiction to cigarettes but it’s better to do neither.

That’s not changed by Parliament’s recent decision for environmental reasons that from 1 June 2025, it will be illegal to sell or supply single-use (disposable) vapes, and all vapes sold must be rechargeable and refillable.

The ban applies online and in shops, and all vapes whether or not they contain nicotine. This will cut waste especially of the lithium-ion batteries used to power the devices.

But vapes are still available for those on the journey away from the more dangerous addiction of tobacco. Adults can purchase reusable vapes that can be refilled and recharged.

Vaping remains one of the most effective tools to help smokers quit, and while not risk free, is at most a very small fraction of the harm of smoking. Six out of ten people who quit smoking in the North East over the last five years have used a vape to do so.

As I say, not smoking is better and local statistics illustrate why this is the case. In the North East, smoking related disease is estimated to kill 337 people annually, accounts for 1,899 years of life lost and is thought to be responsible for a third of all cancer deaths.

It also puts extra pressures on GP and NHS services. A report into Gateshead Council’s smoking strategy, for instance, finds that smoking in Gateshead each year causes 2,700 hospital admissions, 95,000 GP appointments and 53,000 GP prescriptions for smoking-related conditions. It will be sadly similar in Newcastle and across the country. Take care of yourself.