Mary Glindon MP. How to better tackle neurological conditions.
One in six of people in the UK are affected by neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, Muscular Dystrophy, Alzheimer’s, and Multiple Sclerosis.
These conditions ruin lives and severely impact families and wider society through lost productivity and NHS spending.
A recent report says that neurological conditions cost more than 4.3% of our GDP - nearly £100 billion.
The report paints a picture of fragmented delivery, spiralling costs, and missed opportunities to capitalise on emerging treatments.
Parkinson’s is the world’s fastest-growing neurological condition that now affects 153,000 people in the UK.
I chair the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Parkinson's and have added my voice to the need for investing to unlock better care.
Some with Parkinson's can't access care due to workforce shortages. A bigger workforce of skilled neurologists, neuroradiologists, and nurses can transform care.
Yet, the average number of consultant neurologists in the UK falls behind Western Europe. Delays and gaps in diagnosis and treatment can have major consequences for patient safety. This includes unplanned hospital admissions and even increased risks of sudden unexpected death.
Alzheimer's Research UK says that the way dementia is diagnosed has barely changed for two decades. There has been an advance in early diagnosis and treatment for cancer and the same must be done for dementia.
The evidence is clear and there is a great professional consensus on the solutions. All it needs is leadership to improve things more urgently. Behind the statistics and costs there are people like us or who we know. We can and should do better.