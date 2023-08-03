Our bodies are already 55-60% water and we need it to keep ourselves healthy. That can also reduce the demand on and costs for our hard-pressed NHS.

But nowadays so many options crowd the soft drink shelves. More new drinks, often loaded with sugar, make finding a hydrating and healthy option more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natural source water is, for me at least, more refreshing than sweet tasting or caffeinated drinks. A cold bottle of natural mineral or spring water is just better for us.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Research from the University of Glasgow shows that those with healthy hydration habits are less at risk of developing obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

Those surveyed also reported elevation in their mood and energy thanks to drinking water.

The Natural Source Waters Association also tells me of a water-only trial at several primary schools with parents and teachers finding pupils less irritable and more focused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making water the first choice at school, home or whilst playing sport, can set up habits for life and help prevent diseases.

The cost of poor individual health is a huge drain on the UK. Whilst the Government estimates that obesity costs the NHS £10 billion per year, health experts advise that better oral health would save the UK economy £105 million per year.

My colleagues and I in the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Obesity have raised in parliament the importance of tackling health issues that plague the NHS. These include obesity and poor dental care access.

Enjoy the summer and please stay hydrated.