News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint

Mary Glindon MP: Horror in the Middle East

The events of the last week in the Middle East have horrified us all. Many civilians were brutally slain, gang-raped or kidnapped while millions around the world have been shocked to their core by the totally unjustified tsunami of barbarism unleashed by the Hamas terrorist group.
By Mary GlindonContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As a Labour MP, I utterly condemn Hamas’s appalling and ongoing attacks on Israel. I stand in solidarity with Israel in this dark hour. There can never be a justification for terrorism.

I am deeply saddened by the news that 17 British citizens are dead or missing following the attacks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I fully support Israel’s right to defend itself, rescue hostages and protect its civilians. The hostages must be released immediately. All leaders must act in line with international law. That means there must be humanitarian access to Gaza, and continued supplies of food, water, electricity and medicines. And safe humanitarian corridors in Gaza as both the US and EU have said.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.
Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.
Most Popular

The responsibility for this crisis lies with Hamas. Both Israelis and Palestinians are suffering terribly because of Hamas’s actions which have set back the cause of peace. We must not conflate Hamas with the Palestinian people.

It’s heart-breaking to see so many civilians affected. No one wants civilians to suffer. Labour has pressed the government to set out a clear plan to ensure the safe return of British nationals in Israel who want to return. We welcome that rescue flights are starting to be chartered and will work with the government on this.

In this dark hour, we stand with the people of Israel, and with Britain’s Jewish communities. There must be zero tolerance to any intimidation and harassment directed towards Jewish communities in Britain.

Mary Glindon is Labour MP for North Tyneside

Related topics:Mary GlindonHamasIsraelLabourGaza