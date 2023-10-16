Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a Labour MP, I utterly condemn Hamas’s appalling and ongoing attacks on Israel. I stand in solidarity with Israel in this dark hour. There can never be a justification for terrorism.

I am deeply saddened by the news that 17 British citizens are dead or missing following the attacks.

I fully support Israel’s right to defend itself, rescue hostages and protect its civilians. The hostages must be released immediately. All leaders must act in line with international law. That means there must be humanitarian access to Gaza, and continued supplies of food, water, electricity and medicines. And safe humanitarian corridors in Gaza as both the US and EU have said.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

The responsibility for this crisis lies with Hamas. Both Israelis and Palestinians are suffering terribly because of Hamas’s actions which have set back the cause of peace. We must not conflate Hamas with the Palestinian people.

It’s heart-breaking to see so many civilians affected. No one wants civilians to suffer. Labour has pressed the government to set out a clear plan to ensure the safe return of British nationals in Israel who want to return. We welcome that rescue flights are starting to be chartered and will work with the government on this.

In this dark hour, we stand with the people of Israel, and with Britain’s Jewish communities. There must be zero tolerance to any intimidation and harassment directed towards Jewish communities in Britain.