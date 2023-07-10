Mary Glindon MP: Helping find salvation for the victims of modern slavery in this country

These victims are often out of sight but thankfully not out of mind for The Salvation Army which recently briefed me on this appalling scandal.

Such people are often lured here on false pretences and find themselves penniless, without passports, and forced to work long hours and live in disgusting conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salvation Army has helped about 18,000 survivors in the last decade by providing safe places to stay and finding medical care, counselling, and legal advice to help them rebuild their lives.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Specialist professionals and hundreds of trained volunteers pick up rescued survivors, often from a police station or hospital, and take them to a safe house.

The Salvation Army turns public donations into clothes, furniture and baby equipment or funds to access training and employment to improve survivors’ wellbeing and help them become more resilient.

I share The Salvation Army’s fears that the government’s Illegal Migration Bill could undermine law enforcement’s ability to tackle these heinous crimes and prosecute those who profit from exploiting others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rightly fear that victims will be denied access to life changing support and be delivered back into the hands of their traffickers.

Fewer survivors will be able to cooperate with law enforcement and there will be fewer prosecutions of ruthless traffickers.

People who have entered illegally through no fault of their own will be deterred from coming forward.

It will undermine the UK’s international obligations to tackling this trade. The irony is that a Conservative Prime Minister, Theresa May proudly championed action to end modern slavery but her successors are foolishly undermining her initiative. I hope the government heeds the wise words of The Salvation Army and does the right thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you suspect anyone might be a victim of modern slavery and in need of help, please call The Salvation Army’s confidential referral helpline on 0800 808 3733.