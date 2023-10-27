Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the MP for North Tyneside, I have kept in close contact with the Unite union, which represents bus drivers, engineers, supervisors, and clerical staff. I have also been in regular touch with Go North East managers.

I am particularly concerned that workers at Go North East are currently paid less than their counterparts in the North West. This amounts to a wage difference of £105 per week for bus drivers.

It’s vital that this dispute is concluded as quickly as possible. Bus services in my constituency and across the region are a crucial part of our transport system, not just for workers and the economy, but also for linking communities to vital services and leisure opportunities, as well as boosting local tourism.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

We not only need reliable, energy efficient fleets of buses but also staff who can be proud of the part they play in transport because they know they are valued and have decent pay and conditions that reflect the importance of their work.

Sadly, managers have misunderstood the determination of staff who have turned out in high numbers for a ballot in which a large majority of drivers and engineers have endorsed non-stop strike action.

I join with the union in encouraging GO North East to offer a fair pay rise, without attacks on terms and conditions, to level up the GO North East bus workers, resolve this dispute, and get the buses rolling again.