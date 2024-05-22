Mary Glindon MP: Check your whooping cough vaccinations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can never be too cautious about the health of your children. Given there’s been a rise in cases of whooping cough and that five infants have died, I’m urging pregnant women and parents of young infants to get up-to-date with their whooping cough vaccine.

Young infants are at highest risk of severe complications and death from whooping cough.

All routine childhood vaccinations are free and parents should check their children are up-to-date with the NHS vaccination schedule, which is at https://www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/nhs-vaccinations-and-when-to-have-them/

If a child has missed any doses, catch up appointments can be booked at local a GP practice.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Pregnant women can also help protect their newborn baby by contacting their local GP practice to arrange a vaccine appointment.

It cannot be stressed enough that timely vaccination in pregnancy and in infancy are both important to protect vulnerable young babies from serious disease and even death.

Whooping cough, clinically known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection which affects the lungs. The first signs of infection are similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and sore throat, but after about a week, the infection can develop into coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are typically worse at night.

Young babies may also make a distinctive ‘whoop’ or have difficulty breathing after a bout of coughing, though not all babies make this noise which means whooping cough can be hard to recognise.

If anyone in your family is diagnosed with whooping cough, it’s important they stay at home and not go into work, school or nursery until 48 hours after starting antibiotics, or 3 weeks after symptoms start if they have not had antibiotics. This helps to prevent the spread of infection, especially to vulnerable groups, including infants. However, vaccination remains the best protection for babies and children.