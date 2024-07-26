Mary Glindon MP: Challenges and change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maiden speeches, especially from my new North East colleagues, give great hope for the future of our region and country. The atmosphere is very different from the first four parliaments I witnessed since 2010.

But we certainly have our work cut out. Across my constituency, people face the cost of living crisis, a shortage of good social housing, hikes in mortgages, and diminished public service. They have all taken a toll on people’s everyday lives.

I was a North Tyneside councillor for 15 years before becoming an MP. I know that the council’s planning committee has not opposed offers or recommendations on any medium or large house building site for over a decade. It has an up-to-date local plan and ambitious housing targets, yet sites are stuck in the planning system.

Although National Highways agreed in the local plan that strategic sites should proceed and be accommodated in road infrastructure, it placed a holding objection on the sites, leading to 5,000 new homes being stuck in the system. I ask Ministers to look at the impact of statutory consultees on delays in the planning system, to help authorities such as North Tyneside.

Mary Glindon is the Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend.

The Health Equals campaign coalition of 27 organisations has launched its visually thought-provoking campaign, “Make Health Equal”, to highlight the fact that levels of poverty and deprivation lead to people in parts of my constituency and other such areas living 16 years less than people in more affluent parts of the country. It’s unacceptable.

It's only a few weeks since the election and we have inherited a deep mess in so many areas. There’s no sugar coating in raw honesty about the challenges of change. But the process has started, at long last.