Mary Glindon MP: Bring on the election

The primary role of government is to govern if I may state the obvious. Governments also set the basics of tax and spend that encourage or discourage economic growth from which tax is taken and services funded.

Parties on the right and left then differ about what that means in practice. All that is the norm in a parliamentary democracy.

But the norm is not working because the current government is desperately working out what laws command the affection of factions within their own party and whether that means going for an election in May or October.

Most of us want an early election. The Prime Minister says his working assumption is the second half of this year. It’s as if someone else is making the decision.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Whatever its timing, the election will be one of the most decisive since 1997.

We have been drifting in choppy waters for so long that people find it difficult to believe that things can change for the better.

I will focus my energy on seeking to persuade local people that the vote can boost national renewal and unite us.

I despair of politicians who want to be something rather than do something. And constantly seeking to divide us with populist gestures and gimmicks.

Keir Starmer rightly says this Tory mindset seeks out any differences between the people and, like weeds between the paving stones, pulls apart the cracks, so ultimately, they can divide and rule.

My party was in the doldrums a few years back but has now set out ambitious goals. These include seeking the highest growth in the G7, halving violence against women and girls, and clean power by 2030.

Your vote will count, however you cast it, and whenever the ballot is.