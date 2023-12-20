Mary Glindon MP: Banning disposable vapes is not the answer to stopping children from vaping

It’s time for festivities, family, and then new year resolutions. One favourite is to give up smoking. It’s not good for your health or your pocket.

But addiction is hard to beat for many of the 6.5 million smokers. Some say that giving up is easy. They have done so several times.

Fewer smokers would benefit the NHS and free non-smokers of smoke-related illness through secondary smoking.

Smokers who find it hard to give up have changed to vaping. So many friends and relatives have found vaping the best alternative to kick the habit.

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Not smoking or vaping is obviously better, but vaping is 95% safer than smoking and cheaper too, a major factor as many people are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis.

Vaping is a practical approach and I add my voice on issues to make vaping as safe as possible. This includes the question of recycling disposable vapes, tackling youth vaping, and concerns about the government imposing a tax on vaping.

I support research and development that makes vaping even safer and more environmentally friendly, and oppose illegal products, particularly those aimed to attract children to vape.

Banning disposable vapes is not the answer to stopping children from vaping. We need tighter regulation against rogue companies and retailers. But disposable vapes are the most affordable for those on low incomes in deprived communities where the prevalence of smoking is highest.

If you cannot stub it out, then vaping may be the next best thing for you. Merry Christmas and a happy new year. And good luck with your resolutions.