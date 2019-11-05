A majority of readers do not want to see non-binary categories at award shows. Picture: Pixabay.

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has welcomed the prospect of gender-neutral categories at award shows as more people are identifying as non-binary, including British singer Sam Smith.

Some have suggested scrapping gender-specific awards categories altogether to accommodate them.

We asked in our recent online poll: “Do you think they should be introduced as more people identify as non-binary?”

More than 2,000 readers took part, with more than 80% of readers disagreeing that non-binary categories should be introduced at award shows.

Jamie J A Clark said: “To put men and women in different categories implies that one can’t do as well as the other.

“Make them all compete against one another. Turn up the heat.”

Kristofer Read said: “Why would you want to be known for your gender?

“If you make a big thing about it your just alienating yourself and your gender from everyone else.”

David Michael Lawrenson said: “Unfortunately most people have no experience with trans and non-binary people so their ignorance turns into prejudice.”

Peter Guthrie said: “Why not... They are not harming anyone.”

David Douglas said: “Let’s deal in facts. There are two genders.”

James Soulsby said: “To the people getting bent out of shape over this.

“Why does this binary matter so much to you? It's not affecting you, you can still be you, that's kinda the point.