Majority of Northumberland Gazette readers don't think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children
Most of the Gazette readers who voted in a recent poll have said that they don’t think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children.
These opinions come after members of the Scottish Parliament prepared to vote over a change in the law.
In a recent online poll, we asked you: “Do you think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children?”
Out of the 407 people who voted, 86 (21%) said yes while 321 (79%) said no.
Gazette readers have been keen to share their thoughts on the issue.
Some people believe that this shouldn’t be made illegal.
June Parkin said: “There is a difference between really laying into a child and giving them a light slap, back of the legs. Take my word for it it works. I had a hard time in my childhood it hasn't damaged me.”
Others feel there are other ways to discipline children and that smacking children should be illegal.
Phil Hopper said: “Who knew there were so many adults keen on physically assaulting kids still?”
Margaret Kerr added: “How would they know though? Fair enough if you see someone but most abuse is done behind closed doors.”
John Loyd said: “Poor parenting causes smacking.”
These results were recorded at 8.40pm on Thursday, October 3.
