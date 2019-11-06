Majority of Gazette readers want to see the Government take action on irresponsible fireworks use

Majority of Gazette readers think action should be taken on the use of irresponsible fireworks.

A Parliamentary committee has found the "inconsiderate and irresponsible" use of fireworks should be considered as socially unacceptable as drink-driving.

We asked in our recent online poll: “Do you think the Government should take action on irresponsible fireworks use?”

More than 600 Gazette readers took part in the poll and 89% of people agreed that the Government should take action on irresponsible fireworks use, while 11% did not.

Viv Mills said: “Question is are they gonna do anything about it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would rather only noiseless fireworks were legal, but if they won't do that – an outright ban is the way to go, I hope it's the former because fireworks are beautiful it's the bangs that are causing the very real distress.”

Nicola Porteous said: “Without a doubt, kids are misusing them and it traumatises animals and some children.”

Francis Aston said: “How the heck do you intend to enforce that?”

Leslie Slater said: “All fireworks should be completely banned for sale to general public – with large fines to retailers who do sell them.

“Organised displays only and only after stringent safety tests and well away from any housing estates and commercial premises.”

Alan Knighting said: “It rather depends on what one means by ‘irresponsible use.’”