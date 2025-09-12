Juggling to accommodate new arrivals at Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust

The big news this week, that seems to have cheered everybody up, is that the last batch of gulls has been released down at the local beach.

Fingers crossed that is the last of them for the season, it’s satisfying that we have once again been able to help so many.

No more daily hosing and cutting up fish - a more relaxing time for the staff and volunteers as we move into autumn.

A fourth cygnet was brought in this week that had been left behind by its family, perhaps because it was the weaker member of the brood. It was spotted by two groups of holiday makers hanging around their caravans and they both phoned us up for some advice.

Growing rabbits.

One of the callers had nothing to put the cygnet in for transportation and the other had no car, but Barbara was able to co-ordinate them both. Together they managed to pick it up and wrap it in a blanket to put it in the back of a car and bring it into the centre. It was checked out by the vet and had nothing obviously wrong with it, it is quite weak but able to stand and feed.

As is common at the moment, things had to be juggled around to accommodate it. The big pond needed a clean out and refill this week, so the three other cygnets were already occupying the small pond area. Once the pond was full, they moved back through, and the new cygnet was able to use the small pond.

It can enjoy the water and get some strength back whilst also becoming acquainted with the other three through the fence. The next time the pond is due for a clean they will be properly introduced to each other and will hopefully be able to live together as one group.

The four baby rabbits are growing well and as Pat said last week, they are quite a handful. They can move around the cage incredibly fast, in fact they were so lively that after several unsuccessful attempts at capture we gave up and cleaned around them! They tend to hide together in the back of their little house but did all come out with the disturbance allowing us to get the picture of the four of them.

It won’t be long before they are released, the first stage is going to be letting them occupy one of the undercover areas by the big pond

This week, there was an amazing number of 14 pigeons at the centre and if it carries on this way we may have to be renamed! They are of varying ages and sizes with some pretty much ready for release and some still needing hand feeding.

One of the more grown- up ones thinks it still needs to be hand fed even though it is quite capable of doing it itself. It tries really hard to get attention from the volunteers, constantly trying to land on their heads and shoulders. Hard to resist but we’ve all been firmly told to ignore it and it does eventually get on with picking up the corn itself.

The owls are all still with us but two or three will hopefully be going in the coming week and then the remaining ones can all be moved around once again to give them more space and outdoor air.

We have had a number of donations in the last week including a selection of very useful cleaning products and a boxful of lettuce, many thanks for all these kind contributions.

Gill Powell