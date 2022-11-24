Ian Levy says the government is "determined to protect pensioners" through this inevitably difficult winter.

The impact of Covid and Putin's war in Ukraine meant that the statement was always going to be a difficult balancing act.

The government has made the tough decisions necessary to guide our country and economy through these challenges whilst doing everything possible to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am particularly pleased to see more money for the NHS, Schools and Social Care, with an increase of £11bn in funding over the next two years.

Improving skills and education in Blyth Valley will help people take the new jobs that are being created in the renewable energy sector.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

I'm also really pleased to see that benefits will be increasing in line with inflation, by over 10%. The triple lock on pensions is being maintained, with the government showing that it is determined to protect pensioners through what will inevitably be a difficult winter.

The energy price guarantee has been extended from April 2023 to April 2024 and there have been commitments too – an extra £12bn of support for the most vulnerable including £900 for households on means-tested benefits, £300 for pensioners and £150 for those with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national minimum wage will rise by 9% to £10.42, the largest increase ever. The government is also ensuring that social rents are frozen as a level below inflation.

All of this has to be paid for and that will be done by increasing the energy level on oil and gas companies to 35%, a temporary levy of 45% on electricity generators and reducing the threshold for the highest rate of tax £125,140.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tax-free allowances will be frozen for the next two years and the thresholds for capital gains tax, inheritance tax and dividends tax are all reduced.

In the circumstances, this has been a good budget for the people of Blyth Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

IPSA have recently issued their annual publication of business costs for MPs which break down the costs associated with running my offices in Blyth Valley and Westminster, travel and accommodation expenses and staffing costs for the team of staff who support Blyth Valley constituents.