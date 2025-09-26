The photo this week shows two growing ducklings. They came in on Saturday from Wooler, after being seen, firstly with their family and then later being left behind after the rest of the family moved on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reason was soon obvious as neither bird was able to walk. One had an injured left leg and the other a right leg. After they were examined at the Centre and tested for bird flu, they were taken up to the vet for further assessment. Neither had an obvious fracture but both were unable to stand.

The vet prescribed antibiotics as both had swollen leg joints and pain killer to make things easier for them. They were given food and water and they soon tucked in. The injured leg on both of the birds are swollen so I think they will be going back to the vet today for x-ray. They are pretty little ducks so I hope there will be a happy outcome. As usual time will tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our ‘Baby’ Tawny Owl was released last Thursday evening. He was a very friendly, tiny Owlet when he arrived and needed hand feeding. It was an opportunity for all the volunteers to get hands on experience feeding and handling young owls. He was soon eating for himself but by then he was happy to be around all the volunteers. He came to the edge of his aviary to chunter to volunteers as they worked. He had to be moved to the Big Flight so that he could not get close to people before he was released.

Ducklings being cared for by Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust.

He was released at Jim and Shirley’s house which was ideal as there are large trees around the garden. Jim had made a feeding station and we left a supply of frozen chicks for Jim to leave out to help ‘Baby’ on his way.

This leaves us with Two Barn Owls and a Tawny at the Centre, still needing a bit more time.

I am not exactly sure how many hedgehogs are at the Centre as they are arriving, with some dying soon after they come in, but thankfully, some are being released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I counted up on Sunday I came to 29. We only have four around 700 plus grams so not many will be going out before winter. There are at least 12 under 350 grams at the moment so we have a long way to go with these prickly animals. There will be a lot that can be sponsored this year so, as soon as the staff holidays are over in mid-October, Barbara will be opening up the Sponsor Book. It does make a lovely gift and this year Mandy has make us little fluffy hedgehogs that will go as a gift to sponsors. I will let you know when the book is open.

Pigeons of all types have also been taking up a lot of aviary space. Most were young nestlings that had fallen out of the nest. Pigeons nests are very poorly built and nearly always the weight of the plump youngsters causes the bottom of the nest to give way. Barbara released two Collared Doves on Sunday. Dick released some others last week and hopefully two Feral Pigeons and three Wood Pigeons will be off later this week. Leaving us with three assorted young ones.

We have been introducing the first three Cygnets that came in to the last one that arrived last month. At last the four of them will be together on the big pond.

On Saturday the Swallows at home left for warmer climes and I saw the first huge skein of Geese pass over. Autumn is here.