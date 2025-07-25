This is one of the busiest times of the year for the Trust. Young orphans needing hands on care feeding and cleaning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have 12 hedgehogs in now. Kay has hand fed eight babies that needed milk feeds every few hours. I think they are all down at the Centre now.

We have a total of 32 Herring Gull chicks at various stages of development. They are being released weekly as they become ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are not able to collect any of these youngsters, most of them have fallen off roofs. We just do not have the volunteers. It takes two people three hours to clean and feed all the gull chicks we have in the morning and the same in the evening. It is a dirty, messy job and not for the squeamish. This work has to be fitted in around all the other wildlife casualties that we are dealing with. Please bear with us and bring in any casualty you find. We will take care of it.

A baby barn owl.

Our six Mallard Ducklings are on the point of release. This is good timing as they are presently using the Big Pond pen. The Cygnets have only a small trough of water at the moment. Two are now 2-3 kilo in weight but the third one that arrived in later, is only just over 1 kilo. He may be small but he will try to do everything the others do and follows them everywhere.

Although they have a good waterproof shelter they stayed out in all the rain at the weekend. It didn’t seem to bother them at all. Once the ducklings are away the pond will be cleaned, then it will be ready for the Cygnets to move in.

We also took in two young Barn Owls. One of the adults was killed and one parent would not be able to feed three youngsters. The youngest is shown in the picture this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had just cleaned his cage and he rushed to the front after we put him in to threaten us and look bigger by fluffing up his feathers. It doesn’t really work as his back is still covered in fluff.

His slightly older brother has been transferred to the Longridge Aviary as he is able to fly and is rapidly losing his fluff. There was a bigger sibling in the nest but he was able to fly and went off with his parent. A lone parent would manage one youngster. We think there is a possibility that being brought in may have saved the youngest ones life. With the awful rain over the last weekend the adult Barn Owl would have had difficulty hunting to bring in food. The two older siblings would have probably eaten the baby. This quite often happens in owl families.

The little Leveret that I am rearing at home is now about three weeks old and is feeding much better, at last. They are very difficult to rear, very sensitive animals and I have found that they are all different. You have to learn the way they like things.

We also have four Wood Pigeons, two injured and two youngsters. Two crows, and a Jackdaw, all needing new feathers to grow before release. As well as the two young Barn Owls we have one adult still not ready for release. One of the two Tawny Owls is almost ready but the other is still very much a baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay and myself were going to the Big Beastie Hunt on Saturday which sadly was cancelled, but many thanks to volunteers Karen, Kim and Gill who manned the table we had at the Town Hall. Their little tombola raised nearly £90.