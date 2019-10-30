Halloween has become too ‘Americanised’ say Gazette readers

Has Halloween become to Americanised? Picture: Pixabay

Every year we celebrate Halloween, kids dress up in spooky costumes and go door to door trick or treating.

But, over the last few years it seems as if Halloween is being celebrated more and more, people decorate their houses, cities hold workshops, parades and events all month long with terrifying and spooky themes to entertain people.

In our recent online poll we asked: “Has Halloween become too over the top and Americanised?”

Over 1000 Gazette readers took part in the poll, and 75% agree that Halloween has become ‘too over the top’ while 25% disagree.

Christine Bedford said: “Celebrate Halloween but do it on the correct day.”

Dave Roberts said: “Just like every holiday it's way over commercialised. It's no longer about celebration, it's just about who can spend the most money.”

Jamie Sleeman said: “Yes, it has become Americanised, but I actually like that. There's a few things about our American neighbours that I'd like to adopt and their Halloween parties are one of them.”

Elizabeth Cornwell said: “Its a mess of plastic tat.”

Claire Wakenshaw said: “Who cares where the fun comes from.”

Pam Kelly said: “My 6 year old dresses as a witch for the entire half term week up to Halloween. That's her choice. It makes her very happy, let kids be kids.”